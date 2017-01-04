1/15 Deadline: Applications for 2017 ...

1/15 Deadline: Applications for 2017 Mormon Theology Seminar

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: By Common Consent

The Fourth Annual Summer Seminar on Mormon Theology "God Himself Shall Come Down: Reading Mosiah 15" College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia June 5-June 17, 2017 Sponsored by the Mormon Theology Seminar in partnership with The Laura F. Willes Center for Book of Mormon Studies and The Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship In the summer of 2017, the Mormon Theology Seminar, in partnership with the Laura F. Willes Center for Book of Mormon Studies and the Neal A. Maxwell Institute at Brigham Young University, will sponsor a summer seminar for graduate students and faculty devoted to reading Mosiah 15. The seminar will be hosted by the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, from June 5 through June 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at By Common Consent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 18 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 156
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 21 hr Propagandist 34
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... Dec 31 o see the light 7
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 8
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 28 Sally 32,093
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Dec 27 Rabbeen Al Jihad 453
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC