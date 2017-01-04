1/15 Deadline: Applications for 2017 Mormon Theology Seminar

The Fourth Annual Summer Seminar on Mormon Theology "God Himself Shall Come Down: Reading Mosiah 15" College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia June 5-June 17, 2017 Sponsored by the Mormon Theology Seminar in partnership with The Laura F. Willes Center for Book of Mormon Studies and The Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship In the summer of 2017, the Mormon Theology Seminar, in partnership with the Laura F. Willes Center for Book of Mormon Studies and the Neal A. Maxwell Institute at Brigham Young University, will sponsor a summer seminar for graduate students and faculty devoted to reading Mosiah 15. The seminar will be hosted by the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, from June 5 through June 17, 2016.

