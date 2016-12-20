Why BBC wrote about Mormons in India over the weekend
More than 400 Mormons in India gathered at the Summer Green Resort over the weekend for a simple yet important purpose - to find love. These members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in the church's All India Young Single Adults Conference.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|3 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|142
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|15 hr
|Khan
|25
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Mon
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
