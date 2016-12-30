What Tax Folks (and Kyle) Talk About When They Talk About Tithing

Study says young adult #Mormons most likely generation to tithe https://t.co/V7jqAfkBfl via @janariess The catch: younger members are more likely than their elders to say they're paying tithing on net, rather than gross, income. The question of why younger generations are more willing to cop to paying 10% of their net income is an interesting one, and I have no idea if it reflects changes in religious rhetoric or in their financial situations.

