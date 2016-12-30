What Tax Folks (and Kyle) Talk About When They Talk About Tithing
Study says young adult #Mormons most likely generation to tithe https://t.co/V7jqAfkBfl via @janariess The catch: younger members are more likely than their elders to say they're paying tithing on net, rather than gross, income. The question of why younger generations are more willing to cop to paying 10% of their net income is an interesting one, and I have no idea if it reflects changes in religious rhetoric or in their financial situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at By Common Consent.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|54 min
|skybobbie
|8
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Thu
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Thu
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC