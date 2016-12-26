Warning for WA's Midwest as Boxing Day forecast creates 'ideal fire conditions'
A severe fire warning has been issued for parts of WA, with the Boxing Day forecast creating ideal bushfire conditions. Residents in the Shire of Carnarvon, Meekatharra, Menzies, Mount Magnet, Shark Bay, Wiluna, Yalgoo, Greater Geraldton, Chapman Valley, Mingenew and Northampton have been warned to stay on high alert.
