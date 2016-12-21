Things To Do In Dallas This Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Any Other Holiday of Your Choosing

This very special "things to do in Dallas" post, the last of 2016 and the first of the rest of your life, will take you all the way to a new year and maybe, just maybe, a new you. Whether 2017 proves to be just as challenging and infuriating as 2016, or comes with horrors beyond your imagining, or is the best year of your life, there is one thing we can all be sure of: there will be things to do in Dallas, and someone to write pithy summations of those things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.