Things To Do In Dallas This Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Any Other Holiday of Your Choosing
This very special "things to do in Dallas" post, the last of 2016 and the first of the rest of your life, will take you all the way to a new year and maybe, just maybe, a new you. Whether 2017 proves to be just as challenging and infuriating as 2016, or comes with horrors beyond your imagining, or is the best year of your life, there is one thing we can all be sure of: there will be things to do in Dallas, and someone to write pithy summations of those things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|7 hr
|Jillian
|21
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Sat
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC