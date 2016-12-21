The girlfriend of an Oakland fire victim is reunited with a lost photo that proves true love never d
Saya Tomioka and her college sweetheart Griffin shared a beautiful summer night in New York City. They laughed at "The Book of Mormon," haggled for "the most disappointing" pretzel they'd ever eaten and strolled around the city and into Times Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|5 hr
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|18 hr
|nobody
|20
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|4
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC