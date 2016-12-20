The Clean Cut: Arizona family gives t...

The Clean Cut: Arizona family gives two families 'a lift' for Christmas

Read more: Deseret News

Last year, Micah and Whitney Slade decided to turn their family tradition of creating a video Christmas card into something even more memorable. The Slade family, who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, built and gave away a tiny house for Christmas in 2015, but this year, the family joined with friends to give away a car for Christmas .

