the Book of Mormon Breaks House Record in Fayetteville
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has broken the house record in Fayetteville for the week ending December 18, 2016 at the Walton Arts Center grossing $871,776.00 for a standard 8-performance week. The national tours of THE BOOK OF MORMON have broken 99 house records in 54 venues across North America.
