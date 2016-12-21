Thanks To 'Hamilton,' Broadway Box Office Hits Record Annual High
Thanks in part to the smash-hit musical Hamilton , the annual box office total has hit a record high of $1.367 billion, according to figures gathered by the trade organization, The Broadway League. Hamilton itself raked in $105.5 million, unsurprisingly making it the highest grossing musical of the year, followed by The Lion King , Wicked , Aladdin and The Book Of Mormon .
