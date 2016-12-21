Singer resigns from Mormon Tabernacle Choir, says she can't 'in good conscience' perform for Trump

The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 186th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in October. The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 186th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.