Rising alcohol sales coincides with growing Utah population
Alcohol sales in Utah continued a two-decade climb this year, with the state liquor department reporting record sales of nearly $406 million, according to new numbers released Tuesday. The annual report from Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows total sales for the 2016 budget year were 7.8 percent higher than the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|2 hr
|Marie R
|143
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|2 hr
|Jose
|26
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|13 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Mon
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC