Polygamous sect leader takes plea deal in food stamp fraud case
A high-ranking leader of a polygamous sect has been released from jail after pleading guilty in a multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud case. Seth Jeffs agreed to a deal Wednesday that spares him more jail time or a fine.
Read more at Los Angeles Times.
