Playhouse on Park to Stage [title of show]

Ever wonder what it's like to write a musical? Come see for yourself when [title of show], by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell , opens at Playhouse on Park! Opening night is Friday, January 13, at 8:00pm, complimentarywith a pre-performance wine and cheese reception from 7pm-8pm. Preview performances are January 11 and 12, with all tickets priced at $17.50! This 2009 Tony Award-nominated musical follows two struggling writers Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell as they decide to write an original musical and submit it to a festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.