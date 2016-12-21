Petition urging Mormon Tabernacle Choir to snub Trump inaugural tops 15,000 signatures
Special to the Tribune) Christmas with Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazon at The LDS Church Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Thursday,Dec 082016 Special to the Tribune) Christmas with Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazon at The LDS Church Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Thursday,Dec 082016 An online petition objecting to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's plan to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is drawing wide support from Latter-day Saints and others, topping 15,000 signatures Monday.
