Petition Protests Mormon Tabernacle Choir at Inauguration
President-elect Donald Trump's team has had issues filling out an entertainment lineup for the Jan. 20 inauguration, and yet another anticipated participant is facing opposition to performing: the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Religion News Service's Jana Riess signed a Change.org petition for the choir to withdraw from its inauguration appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|1 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|18 hr
|Qasooma
|22
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Sat
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC