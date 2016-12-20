Outreach to refugees, injured mission...

Outreach to refugees, injured missionaries, 150th temple and more: LDS Church 2016 year in review

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Concern for refugees, the survival of four missionaries in an airport bombing and dedicating the 150th temple were among the top news stories for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2016. In the past 12 months, the LDS Church has implemented teaching councils; dedicated eight new temples; launched several new websites; responded to leaked videos; commemorated anniversaries and historic events; contributed to family history projects; continued to speak out for religious freedom; and donated relief supplies to countries affected by natural disasters, among many other worthwhile efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 1 hr Tymba 148
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 4 hr Sally 32,093
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 16 hr I RENOUNCE MO 28
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 453
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08) Dec 19 Red truck 45
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Dec 14 Felisha 28,898
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC