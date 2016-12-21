New Harmony: Those magic moments when...

New Harmony: Those magic moments when people blend at the edges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Deseret News

For years, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has mounted grand productions for its Spanish-speaking Saints. And each one seems to outshine the one that came before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 6 hr TOMSMOMMA 450
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 18 hr nobody 20
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Allishar 32,092
News Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08) Dec 19 Red truck 45
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Dec 18 Daniel 138
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Dec 14 Felisha 28,898
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 12 Isabela 4
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,990

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC