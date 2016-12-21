N.H.: Home to heaviest drinkers
The Department of Health and Human Services recently updated the official federal statistics on the percent of state residents ages 12 and older who drink at least once a month. New England is home to the nation's heaviest drinkers - New Hampshire, where about 64 percent of residents age of 12 or older drink monthly, is tops in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|1 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|18 hr
|Qasooma
|22
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Sat
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC