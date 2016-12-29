Morning Pointe Residents Receive 'Manicure Ministry'

Sister Tiare Spencer of The Sister Ministries paints the nails of Betsy Babb, Morning Pointe of Collegedale at Greenbriar Cove resident - photo by Tinea Payne The ladies at Morning Pointe of Collegedale at Greenbriar Cove enjoyed getting glamorous while sharing in the gospel with The Sister Ministries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.