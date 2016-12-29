Morning Pointe Residents Receive 'Manicure Ministry'
Sister Tiare Spencer of The Sister Ministries paints the nails of Betsy Babb, Morning Pointe of Collegedale at Greenbriar Cove resident - photo by Tinea Payne The ladies at Morning Pointe of Collegedale at Greenbriar Cove enjoyed getting glamorous while sharing in the gospel with The Sister Ministries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|2 hr
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|5 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
