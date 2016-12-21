Mormons petition to stop Tabernacle Choir singing at Donald Trump's inauguration
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|17 hr
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|20 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
