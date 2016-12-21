Mormons Petition To Stop Tabernacle Choir From Singing At Trump's Inauguration

About 215 of the 360 members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are expected to sing at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. A Mormon who said his "heart sank" when he heard that the church's beloved Tabernacle Choir will perform at Donald Trump 's inauguration has launched a petition to urge the group not to go to Washington, D.C. "I love the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The thought of this choir and Mormonism being forever associated with a man who disparages minorities, brags about his sexual control of women, encourages intolerance and traffics in hate speech and bullying, was unacceptable ," Randall Thacker said in a statement.

