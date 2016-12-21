Mormons Petition To Stop Tabernacle Choir From Singing At Trump's Inauguration
About 215 of the 360 members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are expected to sing at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. A Mormon who said his "heart sank" when he heard that the church's beloved Tabernacle Choir will perform at Donald Trump 's inauguration has launched a petition to urge the group not to go to Washington, D.C. "I love the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The thought of this choir and Mormonism being forever associated with a man who disparages minorities, brags about his sexual control of women, encourages intolerance and traffics in hate speech and bullying, was unacceptable ," Randall Thacker said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|14 hr
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|17 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC