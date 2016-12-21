Mormon Tabernacle Woman Quits Choir, ...

Mormon Tabernacle Woman Quits Choir, Likens Trump To Hitler

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Crooks and Liars

More drama from the Trump Inauguration extravaganza; this time, another female performer who objects to the kind of deplorable person chosen by the Electoral College, is leaving her group to avoid having to be a part of the unpleasantness. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Jan Chamberlin, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, has resigned from the famed group to avoid performing at the imminently depressing Inauguration of Herr FA1 4hrer, Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... 42 min Shakez5756 8
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Sat polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Fri skybobbie 8
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Dec 29 Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 153
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 28 Sally 32,093
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Dec 27 Rabbeen Al Jihad 453
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC