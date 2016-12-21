Mormon Tabernacle Woman Quits Choir, Likens Trump To Hitler
More drama from the Trump Inauguration extravaganza; this time, another female performer who objects to the kind of deplorable person chosen by the Electoral College, is leaving her group to avoid having to be a part of the unpleasantness. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Jan Chamberlin, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, has resigned from the famed group to avoid performing at the imminently depressing Inauguration of Herr FA1 4hrer, Donald Trump.
