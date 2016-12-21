Mormon missionary dies in South African car crash

The New Zealander missionary, Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, was a member of the Clover Park Ward - which contains parts of Clover Park and Otara - in Auckland, a news release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. Latu was serving full-time in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission and was one of four missionaries involved in the crash, the release said.

