Mormon choir member won't sing for Trump, compares him to Hitler
One member of that famed worship choir has resigned rather than sing for President-elect Donald Trump at his inauguration on January 20. "I could never 'throw roses to Hitler,'" singer Jan Chamberlin wrote on Facebook this week in a post that has since been taken down . "And I certainly could never sing for him."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|6 hr
|skybobbie
|8
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Thu
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Thu
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
