Letter: Why are you so fearful?

In response to Carol J. Conners, "What do they know?" , I'm unclear as to why you are fearful for this country? Perhaps you should make that point clear before using "end times predictions," as identified in the Book of Mormon and the Bible, as a means to suggest the predominant culture is clairvoyant. Are you fearful that the new administration may find ways to help inner city strife, or develop additional jobs, or defeat a psychopathic group called ISIS, or upgrade infrastructure.

