LDS missionary dies in car accident in S. Africa

An LDS missionary from New Zealand died from injuries sustained in a car accident in South Africa on Friday, according to a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "We are deeply saddened to share news of the death of Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, age 19, from the Auckland New Zealand Tamaki Stake, Clover Park Ward," church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.