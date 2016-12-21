LDS missionary dies in car accident i...

LDS missionary dies in car accident in S. Africa

An LDS missionary from New Zealand died from injuries sustained in a car accident in South Africa on Friday, according to a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "We are deeply saddened to share news of the death of Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, age 19, from the Auckland New Zealand Tamaki Stake, Clover Park Ward," church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a prepared statement.

