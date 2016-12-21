LDS missionary dies from car accident in South Africa

An LDS missionary from New Zealand died from injuries sustained in a car accident while serving in South Africa, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed Saturday. "We are deeply saddened to share news of the death of Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, age 19, from the Auckland New Zealand Tamaki Stake, Clover Park Ward," church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an official statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.