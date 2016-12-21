LDS general authority Elder Bruce D. Porter dies at age 64
Elder Porter died at his home surrounded by his family, said Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Up until early December, Elder Porter was serving as President of the East Europe Area.
