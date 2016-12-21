LDS Church publishes volume with a more scholarly approach to Mormon history
The Salt Lake Tribune) The Doctrine and Covenants first edition from 1835 on display at the LDS Church History Library Wednesday September 3, 2014. The new exhibit entitled "Foundations of Faith" includes 26 books, manuscripts and other historical documents that date back to the 19th Century and the beginnings of Mormonism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|5 hr
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|18 hr
|nobody
|20
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|4
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC