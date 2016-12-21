International college students to help revitalize Glen Canyon orchard
On Jan. 10, more than 200 college students representing 13 countries will revitalize one of the most important historic sites on the Colorado River as part of an education and service-based collaboration between the U.S. State Department's Community College Initiative Program and the National Park Service. The initiative is an international exchange program administered by Northern Virginia Community College on behalf of the Community College Consortium, which provides participants with a one-year, non-degree academic program in workforce development fields at a U.S. community college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|5 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|140
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|12 hr
|Khan
|25
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Mon
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC