International college students to help revitalize Glen Canyon orchard

6 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

On Jan. 10, more than 200 college students representing 13 countries will revitalize one of the most important historic sites on the Colorado River as part of an education and service-based collaboration between the U.S. State Department's Community College Initiative Program and the National Park Service. The initiative is an international exchange program administered by Northern Virginia Community College on behalf of the Community College Consortium, which provides participants with a one-year, non-degree academic program in workforce development fields at a U.S. community college.

