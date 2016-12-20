Grosses: It's a Green Christmas on th...

Grosses: It's a Green Christmas on the Great White Way as Wicked Continues to Defy Gravity

Christmas week on Broadway and the majority of productions played seven performances; two that did the full eight shows topped the frontrunners by gross - Hamilton , once again breaking the $3 million mark and Wicked , which continues to be popular after thirteen years on the Main Stem. On the other end of the spectrum, On Your Feet! had a particularly difficult week, bringing in the fifth least of any show on Broadway by gross and ending up the lowest by capacity.

