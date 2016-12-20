Grosses: It's a Green Christmas on the Great White Way as Wicked Continues to Defy Gravity
Christmas week on Broadway and the majority of productions played seven performances; two that did the full eight shows topped the frontrunners by gross - Hamilton , once again breaking the $3 million mark and Wicked , which continues to be popular after thirteen years on the Main Stem. On the other end of the spectrum, On Your Feet! had a particularly difficult week, bringing in the fifth least of any show on Broadway by gross and ending up the lowest by capacity.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|4 hr
|Tymba
|148
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|Sally
|32,093
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|20 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|28
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
