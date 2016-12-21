Former LDS Member Starts MormonWikiLeaks for Church Documents
In the grand tradition of Wikileaks comes a new leaks site that launched on Monday: Mormon WikiLeaks. It's exactly what you would expect it to be: A secure way for conflicted and/or ex-Mormons to leak internal documents from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|6 hr
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|18 hr
|nobody
|20
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|4
