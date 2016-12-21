EXCLUSIVE: 'Girls' Star Andrew Rannel...

EXCLUSIVE: 'Girls' Star Andrew Rannells Returns to Where He Feels Most Comfortable -- the Stage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

Not wanting to jump into another TV series right away, the stage felt like the perfect reset for Andrew Rannells . "My instinct was to go back to Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 2 hr Mitt R 23
News Churches discuss cross dressing 8 hr I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Dec 24 TOMSMOMMA 450
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 22 Allishar 32,092
News Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08) Dec 19 Red truck 45
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Dec 18 Daniel 138
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Dec 14 Felisha 28,898
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,447

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC