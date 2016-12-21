Essays on Mormon history, doctrine fi...

Essays on Mormon history, doctrine find new visibility in official app, Sunday School

19 hrs ago

Most Mormons haven't read the 11 clear-eyed essays published by their church on 11 complex topics in the faith's history and doctrine, like polygamy and the differing versions of the First Vision. Many haven't even heard about them, but that's about to change, beginning in January with additions to the Sunday School lessons in 20,000 congregations in North and South America.

