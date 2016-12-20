Erin Stewart: How to help refugees

Erin Stewart: How to help refugees

A week ago, my girls and I stood in a modest apartment where a refugee family has made their temporary home after fleeing their real one in Burma. Now in Salt Lake City, they are learning English, trying to find jobs and hoping to build a life for their young son in America.

