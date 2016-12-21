Elder Glen L. Rudd, the Church's 'Mr. Welfare' - dies at age 98
Elder Glen L. Rudd, an emeritus General Authority Seventy and the Church's so-called "Mr. Welfare," died Friday, Dec. 30. He was 98. His life was defined by his service to others - particularly those who needed a helping hand and a loyal friend. He was a devoted Church employee, a beloved mission and temple president, an influential General Authority and a trusted friend to several Church presidents, including President Thomas S. Monson.
