Elder Bruce D. Porter dies at age 64
Elder Bruce D. Porter, General Authority Seventy, died of a pulmonary infection Wednesday, an LDS Church spokesman said Thursday. He was 64. Elder Porter was sustained as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 1995, and was serving at church headquarters at the time of his death.
