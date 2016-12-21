Cowichan Mormon nativity pageant to a...

Cowichan Mormon nativity pageant to also Stuff the Stable

Lake Cowichan Gazette

The group that organizes an annual live nativity pageant is now inviting the community to "Stuff the Stable" for the food bank. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Duncan is presenting free performances of its popular pageant on Dec. 22 and 23 to celebrate the birth of Jesus This annual event has become a tradition for many families in the Cowichan Valley and this year, according to church publicist Jody Audenart, "This year's performances come with an extra invitation: volunteers are setting up a replica stable that they hope to see filled with donated non-perishable food items."

