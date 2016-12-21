Could it be that the 'deplorables' might be right?
The new hot topic is regional economic development, mostly because the victory of Donald Trump drew attention to lagging economic areas such as Appalachia and the Midwest. The first noteworthy fact about this discussion is its recent flowering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|2 hr
|Mitt R
|23
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|8 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 24
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC