Burn Book on Broadway? Mean Girls Mus...

Burn Book on Broadway? Mean Girls Musical Will Premiere in D.C. Next Fall

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Confirming earlier rumors , the new MEAN GIRLS musical will be making its World Premiere at the National Theater in Washington, D.C. in Fall 2017. A spokesperson for the show just confirmed the timeline and venue to The New York Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... 28 min polymanforyou 2
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... 1 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 5
News Churches discuss cross dressing 12 hr skybobbie 8
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Thu Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Thu Kasick of Pancakes 153
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Wed Sally 32,093
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Dec 27 Rabbeen Al Jihad 453
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC