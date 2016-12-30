Burn Book on Broadway? Mean Girls Musical Will Premiere in D.C. Next Fall
Confirming earlier rumors , the new MEAN GIRLS musical will be making its World Premiere at the National Theater in Washington, D.C. in Fall 2017. A spokesperson for the show just confirmed the timeline and venue to The New York Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|28 min
|polymanforyou
|2
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|1 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|5
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|12 hr
|skybobbie
|8
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Thu
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Thu
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC