Broadway star Gavin Creel lets down his hair and talks todaya s theater, LGBTQ activism
At 40, "Hair" and "The Book of Mormon" star Gavin Creel says he's too old to resume leading the Broadway fight for LGBTQ rights in a political era again dominated by GOP conservatives. Creel - who plays Fort Lauderdale this week with SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky - co-founded Broadway Impact in 2008, just as Barack Obama became America's president and Californians voted to ban gay marriage in their state.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|2 hr
|Mitt R
|23
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|8 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 24
|TOMSMOMMA
|450
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Dec 19
|Red truck
|45
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 18
|Daniel
|138
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
