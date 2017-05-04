Your Opinion: Challenging Islam

Responding to 4/30 articles: one supporting U.N. advice on freedoms and one touting continually disruptive acts against all politicians defending against the left's insanity. The U.N. is a sharia compliant world body started by the Rockefeller and Rothschild families and has many organizations like World Health Org., FDA and the Federal Reserve through the Warburg family - involved with the largest chemical company in the world.

