Why the myth of Sunni-Shia conflict defines Middle East policy - and why it shouldn't

Last Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's minister of defense and deputy crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, declared that the improvement of his country's relations with Iran was impossible with this startling query: "How do you have a dialogue with a regime built on an extremist ideology a that they must control the land of Muslims and spread their Twelver Jaafari sect in the Muslim world?" The reference to the "Twelver Jaafari sect" was another way of saying "Shia," the branch of Islam practiced in Iran. With his rhetorical question, bin Salman, a son of the Saudi king, undermined what were vague signs of a possible thaw in the cold war between the two Persian Gulf powers.

