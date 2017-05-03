Why Is The Nation Of Islam Ranked As ...

Why Is The Nation Of Islam Ranked As A Hate Group?

There are 2 comments on the New Hampshire Public Radio - story from 19 hrs ago, titled Why Is The Nation Of Islam Ranked As A Hate Group?. In it, New Hampshire Public Radio - reports that:

Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, gets a standing ovation from his followers as he makes a point while speaking at a press conference at Mosque Maryam on March 31, 2011, in Chicago. The Nation of Islam recently made news after a follower of the religious organization, Kori Ali Muhammad, shot three white men because, in his words, "White supremacy has to die."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sore arse Simran

Regina, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
Ahh, because it is?

Crazy Fartcan has been screaming vitriol and hatred for decades.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Watchful Axe

Denver, CO

#2 15 hrs ago
All black groups are racist groups and should be identified as domestic terrorist organizations. It started with NOI, and the latest incarnation of this treasonous ideology is BLM.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 15 min Simran 39
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 30 min Faith 514,574
Mandy is my dog. I drink mandy's urine 33 min Faith 1
Catholics stoned when leaving church in France 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 14
I Read EVIL QURAN Many times & I FOUND it DEMONIC (Apr '16) 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 73
Not in my name ! 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 37
should woman be stoned that commit adultery? (Aug '13) 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 28
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC