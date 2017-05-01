"White Devils"-FBI Records Show Muhammad Ali's Racist Mosque...
"White Devils"-FBI Records Show Muhammad Ali's Racist Mosque Tirades as Family Uses his Fame to End Racial, Religious Profiling "White Devils"-FBI Records Show Muhammad Ali's Racist Mosque Tirades as Family Uses his Fame to End Racial, Religious Profiling As a Nation of Islam heavyweight, boxing legend Muhammad Ali referred to Caucasians as "white devils" and "crackers" and told mosque worshipers that "black women have the best sons and daughters in the world," according to Federal Bureau of Investigation records obtained by Judicial Watch. Known as Cassius Clay before converting to Islam, Ali also said "programs of integration are useless," that blacks want separation not integration and that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was a "swindle."
