Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow?
Many more Qur'anic verses promote violence than peace. Thus, non-Muslims cannot be faulted for concluding that Islam is not a religion of peace, especially when the actions of some extremist Muslims continue to confirm this perception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tikkun Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|DaniEl
|514,622
|Not in my name !
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|39
|Islam will prevail in America
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|72
|What does the Regina creep do ...
|3 hr
|Most gladly seenC...
|2
|My dog mandy licks my snatch
|3 hr
|Jay_an ICON_ noth...
|4
|The mentally ill troll - Jay
|3 hr
|Faith
|1
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|3 hr
|Gynaecologist by ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC