We need to be ambassadors of Islam-Bello-Olusoga
THE 2017 edition of the annual luncheon/public lecture of the Lagos chapter of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates' Association held on April 30 in Lagos with the theme: 'Strategic Imperatives and Opportunities for Investments and Wealth Creation by Nigerian Muslim Professionals in Lagos.' With the state of the economy, the lecture focused on encouraging the diversification of the Nigerian economy while advising members to look inwards and make the best of the opportunities presented by the current economic downturn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|chazmo
|515,022
|why does YOUR god punish non believers? (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Aaron
|264
|Muslims Are Pious Compassionate Tolerant Respec... (May '11)
|1 hr
|Aaron
|111
|I drink my dog - mandy's urine
|1 hr
|Aaron
|2
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|2 hr
|Aaron
|6
|Islam: Empire of Faith
|2 hr
|Aaron
|14
|I demonize USA. I have sex with my dog
|2 hr
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC