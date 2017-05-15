Waleed Aly's wife 'links Islam, femin...

Waleed Aly's wife 'links Islam, feminism to impress left'

31 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'She's trying to impress her left-wing friends': Academic rubbishes Susan Carland's claims you can be a 'Muslim and a feminist' - saying it's 'not true' A hijab-wearing academic married to The Project's Waleed Aly has been accused of equating Islam with feminism to ingratiate herself with her 'elite' left-wing university colleagues. Muslim convert Susan Carland last week told an audience in Sydney's inner-west that feminism came from Islam, not just the secular West.

