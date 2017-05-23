Video of fight with Syrian, Canadian students sparks protest at Alberta school
Educators and RCMP are trying to keep the peace at a central Alberta school after someone posted a video on social media of a fight between a small group of Syrian and Canadian students. The scuffle outside Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School last week attracted online comments accusing the immigrants of whipping students and accusing school officials of not disciplining the Syrians.
