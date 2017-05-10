Verdict expected in blasphemy case against Jakarta's Christian governor

An Indonesian court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether Jakarta's Christian governor is guilty of blasphemy against Islam, in a trial that is widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. A childs holds a poster during a protest of Indonesia hardline Muslim group members to call for maximum punishment to be imposed on Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama ahead of the verdict of a blasphemy trial in front of Supreme Court in Jakarta JAKARTA: An Indonesian court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether Jakarta's Christian governor is guilty of blasphemy against Islam, in a trial that is widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

