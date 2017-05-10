Verdict expected in blasphemy case against Jakarta's Christian governor
An Indonesian court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether Jakarta's Christian governor is guilty of blasphemy against Islam, in a trial that is widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. A childs holds a poster during a protest of Indonesia hardline Muslim group members to call for maximum punishment to be imposed on Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama ahead of the verdict of a blasphemy trial in front of Supreme Court in Jakarta JAKARTA: An Indonesian court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether Jakarta's Christian governor is guilty of blasphemy against Islam, in a trial that is widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|1 hr
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Raz
|514,859
|Nikah Mut'ah: Temporary marriage in Islam - Par...
|2 hr
|Rabbis and her goat
|4
|Europe FALLING APART (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|aLadyBoy
|9
|Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|MUSLIMS LovesSEXt...
|33
|Back on-line - - - - - > YKW (May '15)
|5 hr
|Simran
|23
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|eddie
|79
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC